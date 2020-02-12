Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
1-min read

Priyanka Gandhi Meets Anti-CAA Protesters in Azamgarh, Claims UP Govt is 'Anti-Dalit'

Gandhi, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and senior leader Jitin Prasad, also addressed a crowd at Bilariyaganj, saying everyone should stand up against the injustice done to protesters.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 12, 2020, 4:59 PM IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Azamgarh on Wednesday.

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday met the family members of those injured in the alleged police action during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

Gandhi, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and senior leader Jitin Prasad, also addressed a crowd at Bilariyaganj, saying everyone should stand up against the injustice done to protesters.

The 48-year-old also interacted with a few of the women agitators injured during the anti-CAA protests.

Targeting the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state, Gandhi described it as anti-Dalit.

"Innocent people have been sent to jail for protesting against the CAA, injustice has been done with you all," she said. "The Congress party stands with the people in their fight against unjust. The party stands with the people right from the Parliament to the streets.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Gandhi said in a tweet, “In a democracy, it is not a sin to raise voice against injustice. I stand with all those who have been facing atrocities.”

Gandhi's visit assumes significance as Congress workers had recently put up posters questioning Samajwadi Party chief and Azamgarh MP Akhilesh Yadav's silence over the alleged police action against protesters.

