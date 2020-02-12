Priyanka Gandhi Meets Injured Protesters in Azamgarh Amid Tension Between SP-Cong Over Poster War

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached Azamgarh on Wednesday to meet the people injured in police action during the recent anti-CAA and NRC protests in Bilariyaganj area. On her way to Azamgarh, she stopped to meet students and spoke to them regarding their problems.

The visit of Priyanka assumes significance as recently Congress workers had put up posters asking questions to Samajwadi Party Chief and Azamgarh MP Akhilesh Yadav over his silence on the police action over anti-CAA protests.

The local Samajwadi Party workers had demanded an apology from Congress over the posters which questioned the silence of the SP Chief on the matter. However, contrary to the claims of Congress workers, Akhilesh Yadav had condemned the police action over anti-CAA protesters in Azamgarh and had also formed a committee to enquire the alleged police action on female protesters.

A senior Samajwadi Party leader not willing to be named has slammed the Congress on the issue: “This is just low-grade politics, the Congress is now putting posters and questioning our leader. Don’t they know that Akhilesh Ji has already constituted a committee to look into the matter and has condemned the police action? They (Congress) should tender an apology for such a disgraceful act.”

As per information, during the anti-CAA protests at Bilariyaganj in Azamgarh, police had to resort to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd during which some women protesters allegedly sustained injuries. Some of the protesters accussed the police for initiating stone pelting along with lathi charge while hurling abuses. However, police officials have denied these allegations.

A notice has also been served to the Uttar Pradesh government by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the matter. This comes days after Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had approached NHRC with complaints of police brutality on the anti-CAA protesters in the state. The NHRC has given a time period of six weeks for replying to the notice to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh.

As per the schedule of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra she will reach Varanasi by air at around 9:40 am after which she will head straight to Bilariyaganj in Azamgarh, the place where Anti CAA protesters had a clash with police recently. Priyanka Gandhi will be accompanied by UPCC Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and other senior leaders as she will be meeting the families of those injured in the alleged police action. The AICC general secretary will be flying back to Delhi at around 18:30 hours from Varanasi airport.

