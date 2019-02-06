LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Priyanka Gandhi, on Day One as Cong Gen Secy, Says She Stands by Family After Vadra Questioning at ED

Before coming to the AICC headquarters, Priyanka Gandhi accompanied husband Robert Vadra at the ED's office.

News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi at the AICC headquarters in Delhi on Feb 6, 2019.
New Delhi: In a not so subtle political signal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who came to take charge as Congress general secretary at the Congress headquarters after seeing off husband Robert Vadra at the Enforcement Directorate office, said she stood by her family.

"I stand by my family," Priyanka Gandhi told hordes of waiting cadres and journalists.

Her remarks came in response to a query about her husband being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case relating to alleged possession of illegal foreign assets.

Priyanka told CNN-News18's Pallavi Ghosh, "It's obvious what they are doing."

Before coming to the AICC headquarters, Priyanka Gandhi accompanied Vadra at the probe agency's office.

Vadra was directed by a Delhi court to cooperate with the investigation being carried out by the central probe agency after he knocked on its door seeking anticipatory bail in this case.

A Delhi court last week granted interim bail to him till February 16 and asked him to join probe by appearing in person on February 6 in this case.

