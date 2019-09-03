Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

With Priyanka Gandhi on 'Mission UP' Ahead of Polls, Complete Revamp of Congress Likely to be Announced

Priyanka Gandhi has been immersed in district-wise meetings at grass-root levels ever since the party registered its worst performance in the recent general election and an announcement on a new team of the UP Congress is expected shortly.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:September 3, 2019, 1:10 PM IST
With Priyanka Gandhi on 'Mission UP' Ahead of Polls, Complete Revamp of Congress Likely to be Announced
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves at the public during her election campaign roadshow in Mirzapur. (Image: PTI)
Lucknow: In a bid to regain its lost preponderance in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Congress is likely to undergo a complete overhaul ahead of the assembly elections of 2022, with meetings between party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and workers approaching its final stages.

Priyanka has been immersed in district-wise meetings at grass-root levels ever since the party registered its worst performance in the recent general election and an announcement on a new team of the UP Congress is expected shortly.

Speaking to News18 on the condition of anonymity, a senior Congress leader said, “Priyanka Gandhi has already met the senior congress leadership along with the candidates who had lost the Lok Sabha polls. She has also met district-wise leaders of Congress and has taken their feedback as well. Very soon, a detailed plan will be revealed to revive the party.”

However, ahead of the official list, a few names that are likely to feature have already been doing the rounds. Those who are expected to be in the race of the new UPCC chief include, Jitin Prasada, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, Vinod Chaudhary and Congress MLA Ajay Kumar Lallu. Meanwhile, highly placed sources in Congress have indicated that the party may decide on a Dalit or a Brahmin UPCC Chief this time, in an act of political positioning ahead of polls.

Even before the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were announced, the Congress had asked its various district chiefs in Uttar Pradesh to send booth-wise data to the party headquarters. Sources suggested that the data would be analysed to chalk out the strategy for assembly polls. The attempt was also seen as a step towards strengthening the party’s organisational structure in the state.

Priyanka is reportedly not leaving any stone unturned in bolstering Congress’ prospects in the upcoming polls. With this intention, she has been extremely active in taking a stand on issues related to UP.

Whether it was the deadlock between the state government and her in Mirzapur over her meeting the families of Sonhabadra massacre victims or her taking shots at the government over the law and order situation in the state – the Congress general secretary has been vociferous throughout. She recently also attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the road accident of the Unnao rape victim.

In February, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said his party looked to form the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. “I have sent Priyanka and Jyotiraditya [Scindia] to Uttar Pradesh as the party was started here in this state and now it can’t be weak in this state anymore. The task to make Congress strong has been given to Priyanka and Jyotiraditya. In the 2022 UP assembly elections, there should be a Congress government in the state,” he had said.

