Centre Orders Priyanka Gandhi to Vacate Lutyens' Delhi Official Accommodation by August 1

The government on Wednesday asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to vacate her bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi within a month following the withdrawal of her SPG protection.

The move came after the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover provided to the Gandhi family was withdrawn late last year.

Gandhi was allotted the Bungalow No.35 in Lodhi Estate in February 1997 on security ground as a SPG protectee.

The order issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a letter dated June 30, had informed Gandhi Vadra that the Z+ security cover does not have any provision for allotment or retention of government accommodation on that ground.

"Persons with Z+ security cover are not entitled for government accommodation. Exceptions can be made only by CCA (Cabinet Committee on Accommodation) based on security perception assessment by the MHA on their recommendation," said the order issued by the Ministry of Housing.

"In view of this, she is no longer entitled for government accommodation and her allotment has been cancelled by the Directorate of Estate on July 1 with the direction to vacate the house within one month," it added.

After the SPG security cover given to the Gandhi family – Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka – was withdrawn, they have been under 'Z+' security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on an all-India basis.

Gandhi has accumulated dues of over Rs 3.46 lakh as on June 30. She has been issued a notice to clear these dues and rent for the period when she vacates the accommodation.

The decision to remove the highest security cover was reportedly taken after multiple security agencies carried out a threat perception assessment and found there was no direct threat to them.

The SPG cover is the highest tier of security in the country. The government last year had also withdrawn the SPG cover of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The Gandhis will be without SPG protection after 28 years. They were included in the VVIP security list following an amendment in September 1991 in the SPG Act of 1988.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now the only person being protected by the elite SPG commandos.

