Priyanka Gandhi Pays Rich Tributes to Kanshi Ram on Death Anniversary

File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Kanshi Ram, who died on this day in 2006 at the age of 72, had founded the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 1984.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday paid tributes to Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary, hailing him as a pillar of the politics of social justice. Kanshi Ram, who died on this day in 2006 at the age of 72, had founded the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 1984.

“Tributes to Kanshi Ram ji, who raised the voice of Dalits-deprived, a strong pillar of the politics of social justice and one who strengthened constitutional values,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Priyanka Gandhi is the Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh.


