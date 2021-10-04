Priyanka Gandhi Pips Akhilesh, Maya in Attempt to Reach Lakhimpur Kheri as Oppn Sharpens Claws Before UP Polls

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra yet again stole the lead over the top leaders of the Samajwadi Party and the BSP in her attempt to reach Lakhimpur Kheri, as opposition politics has hit the high pitch before the state elections over this incident.

Priyanka took a flight from Delhi around 8:30pm after learning of the incident and landed in Lucknow with Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda at 10pm. She had a plan to go to Lakhimpur Kheri the next morning but changed the plan after the Congress learnt of the administration’s decision to put prohibitory orders and not allow entry to any politicians.

Priyanka and Hooda managed to leave the residence of Congress leader Sheila Kaul before midnight despite police presence outside the house and proceeded for Lakhimpur. Mid-way, the police tried to stop Priyanka’s cavalcade but she changed her car to move ahead. There were also heated arguments of Priyanka and Hooda with the cops en route.

Finally, police was able to stop Priyanka’s car in Sitapur district and detained her along with Hooda. Priyanka argued with the cops asking for a warrant to be produced for her detention. She also questioned if visiting the victim families in Lakhimpur was a crime and why she was being stopped from doing so. Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Monday saying he knows “Priyanka will not back off and the UP government was scared of her.”

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party supremo and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was not allowed to proceed from his residence on Monday morning and is now sitting on a dharna outside his house in Lucknow. BSP supremo Mayawati had deputed senior party leader Satish Chandra Mishra to go to Lakhimpur on Monday but he was also put under house-arrest by the police on Sunday night.

The Samajwadi Party and BSP are attacking the Yogi government over stopping their top leaders from visiting Lakhimpur but a senior BJP leader argued that these leaders are only trying to play politics over the incident and the state government maintains that political visits could further inflame the situation. Priyanka Gandhi has earlier too been quicker than SP and BSP leaders to reach spots where a major incident has happened — as seen in Sonbhadra earlier.

