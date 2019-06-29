Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Gandhi Says Criminals Roaming Free in UP, State Police Counter Claims With Data

Gandhi hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government for the detereorating law and order situation in the state and asked if the state has 'surrendered before criminals'.

June 29, 2019
File photo of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Lucknow: The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh sparked a Twitter war of words between Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the state police.

On Saturday, Gandhi hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government, saying criminals were “roaming around freely, doing as they like” in Uttar Pradesh. In a tweet, she also sought to know whether the state government has "surrendered before criminals".

The Congress has earlier too alleged that harassment, rapes and crimes against women have become a "daily affair" under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, and asserted that while people suffer under the "jungle raj", the dispensation is unperturbed.

Gandhi’s tweet, however, did not go down well with UP Police, which responded with data to counter her claims.

The official handle of the state police tweeted that in cases of serious crimes, 9,225 criminals were arrested in two years and 81 were killed. It added that instances of robbery, murder, dacoity and abduction had also reduced.

Crediting their immediate and stringent action for the reduction in crime rates by 20-35%, UP Police said: “Visible policing, strong monitoring, effective action against hardened criminals and public interaction has enabled us to win the confidence of people.”

