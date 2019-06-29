Priyanka Gandhi Says Criminals Roaming Free in UP, State Police Counter Claims With Data
Gandhi hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government for the detereorating law and order situation in the state and asked if the state has 'surrendered before criminals'.
File photo of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Lucknow: The law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh sparked a Twitter war of words between Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the state police.
On Saturday, Gandhi hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government, saying criminals were “roaming around freely, doing as they like” in Uttar Pradesh. In a tweet, she also sought to know whether the state government has "surrendered before criminals".
पूरे उत्तर प्रदेश में अपराधी खुलेआम मनमानी करते घूम रहे हैं। एक के बाद एक अपराधिक घटनाएँ हो रही हैं। मगर उ.प्र. भाजपा सरकार के कान पर जूँ तक नहीं रेंग रही। क्या उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने अपराधियों के सामने आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया है? pic.twitter.com/khYP4eZam2— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) 29 June 2019
The Congress has earlier too alleged that harassment, rapes and crimes against women have become a "daily affair" under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, and asserted that while people suffer under the "jungle raj", the dispensation is unperturbed.
Gandhi’s tweet, however, did not go down well with UP Police, which responded with data to counter her claims.
The official handle of the state police tweeted that in cases of serious crimes, 9,225 criminals were arrested in two years and 81 were killed. It added that instances of robbery, murder, dacoity and abduction had also reduced.
2- यूपी पुलिस द्वारा प्रभावी कार्यवाही करने के फलस्वरूप अपराधों में 20-35 % की कमी आयी है ।सभी सनसनीख़ेज़ अपराधों का यथासम्भव 48 घंटे में ख़ुलासा हुआ है |प्रभावशाली अपराधियों के विरुद्ध भी कठोर पुलिस कार्यवाही अमल में लाकर क़ानून का राज स्थापित किया गया है ।— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) 29 June 2019
Crediting their immediate and stringent action for the reduction in crime rates by 20-35%, UP Police said: “Visible policing, strong monitoring, effective action against hardened criminals and public interaction has enabled us to win the confidence of people.”
