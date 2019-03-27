English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Gandhi Says Will Contest Lok Sabha Elections if Congress Wants, No Decision Yet
When asked she would prefer to contest from Rae Bareli or from Amethi, she said that at the moment, her primary focus was to work for the party.
Priyanka Gandhi is being received by party leaders and workers at the airport in Lucknow on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said she was ready to contest the Lok Sabha elections if the party leadership wanted. She, however, said that no decision has been made yet, with the election just a fortnight away.
“I haven’t decided on whether to contest elections or not, but if the party wants me to contest elections, I will,” she said at a media interaction in Lucknow.
When pressed a little further, she said, “Why not? Even you can. If my party wants me to contest polls then I will definitely do so."
To another question regarding whether she would contest the elections from Rae Bareli or from Amethi, she said, that at the moment her primary focus was to work for the party as there was a lot that remained to be done yet.
Priyanka Gandhi, who was given charge of the party’s campaign in east UP in January, was earlier speculated to contest from Rae Bareli as she has extensively campaigned for her mother Sonia Gandhi there previously. But Sonia Gandhi has decided to contest the elections again, ending rumours of her retirement from active politics.
There was also buzz that she may be pitted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, but the Congress dismissed the talk as baseless.
She said her main focus was on improving the party’s prospects in the state. She also said she was not aware if the Congress also wanted her to campaign elsewhere in the country.
Priyanka Gandhi, who was on a two-day visit of Amethi and Rae Bareli to galvanise grassroots workers for the Lok Sabha elections, also spoke about ‘Mission UP’ at closed-door interactions with party workers.
“Rahul has given me the task of forming the Congress government in the next assembly elections in the state. You have seen me working till 4 am. I will work harder to accomplish this task,” a worker quoted Priyanka as telling the Congress party’s workers.
She also asked party workers to reach out to the villages and expose what she called was the BJP's "jumlebazi" or empty rhetoric.
