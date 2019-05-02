Priyanka Gandhi Served Notice After Video Showed Children Abusing PM Modi in Her Presence

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Monday issued a notice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over viral video in which children are seen using pejorative language in reference to Narendra Modi in front of her.'A video in which it is seen that children are being involved in campaigning and can be seen shouting slogans using derogatory remarks and abusive language in your presence," the notice read.In the video, Priyanka Gandhi is seen watching the children perform while shouting "chowkidar chor hai" slogans. The children then proceed to derogatory language against Modi.The AICC general secretary has accused the BJP of manipulating the video and "twisting truth"."I stopped children from saying slogans which I think weren't correct about the PM. BJP edited the tape, removed the part where I was stopping them and they're making this allegation, which is typical of them," news agency ANI quoted her as saying.The NCPCR also wrote to the Election Commission against the use of children by political parties for campaigning.Citing the Bombay High Court rule on August 4, the body said that children should not be included in campaigns.The body has asked the Congress general secretary to provide details, within three days, of the names and addresses of these children, places where sloganeering took place and how the children reached there.