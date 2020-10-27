Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Over Soaring Onion Prices, Says UP Govt Busy Spending on Misleading Ads

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over soaring prices of vegetables during the festive season. Congress leader also alleged that as the vegetable prices were soaring, the UP government was busy spending crores on misleading advertisements.

“In Uttar Pradesh, during the festive season, inflation has wreaked havoc on common people. Vegetable prices are skyrocketing. Work and businesses are already stalled. But the BJP government, which spent crores of rupees in false propaganda, is silent on the public's problems,” Vadra tweeted.

Along with her tweet attacking the UP government, Priyanka Gandhi also tagged the prices of various vegetables in Lucknow.

पूरे उप्र में त्यौहारों के मौसम में महंगाई आम लोगों पर कहर बनकर टूट पड़ी है। सब्जियों के दाम आसमान छू रहे हैं। काम धंधे पहले से ठप्प पड़े हैं। लेकिन करोड़ों रुपए झूठे प्रचार में खर्च करने वाली भाजपा सरकार जनता की परेशानियों पर चुप है। pic.twitter.com/dRgpXS65U5 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 27, 2020

For the past few days, onions are being sold for Rs 70 to 80 per kilogram, while potatoes are sold for Rs 50 and the price of tomatoes is nearly Rs 60. With rising prices for vegetables, the budget for a common man has gone for a toss.

The average prices of vegetables in wholesale mandis are now skyrocketing while in retail, potatoes which were once sold for Rs 10 per kg have now touched Rs 50. The per kg prices of other vegetables are also touching skies- brinjal is at Rs 40, parwal is at Rs 80, peas at Rs 140, ladyfinger at Rs 50, cabbage at Rs 30, garlic for Rs 200, capsicum is soaring at Rs 120, spinach at Rs 40, bitter gourd is at Rs 60, and Arvi is at Rs 50.