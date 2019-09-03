Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre Over 'Historic Slowdown' of Country's Economy

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the slowdown was for everyone to see and asked till when will the government run by 'managing headlines'.

PTI

Updated:September 3, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre Over 'Historic Slowdown' of Country's Economy
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the government over the state of the economy and said it should now admit that there is a "historic slowdown" and move towards resolving it.

She said the slowdown was for everyone to see and asked till when will the government run by "managing headlines".

"Telling a lie a hundred times does not turn it into truth. The BJP government should accept that there is a historic slowdown in the economy and they should move towards taking measures to resolve it," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The slowdown is before everyone. Till when will the government keep running with headline management," she said.

Her attack comes after the GDP growth fell to 5 per cent for the quarter ending June, the lowest reported in over six years.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram