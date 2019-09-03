Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre Over 'Historic Slowdown' of Country's Economy
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the slowdown was for everyone to see and asked till when will the government run by 'managing headlines'.
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the government over the state of the economy and said it should now admit that there is a "historic slowdown" and move towards resolving it.
She said the slowdown was for everyone to see and asked till when will the government run by "managing headlines".
"Telling a lie a hundred times does not turn it into truth. The BJP government should accept that there is a historic slowdown in the economy and they should move towards taking measures to resolve it," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
"The slowdown is before everyone. Till when will the government keep running with headline management," she said.
Her attack comes after the GDP growth fell to 5 per cent for the quarter ending June, the lowest reported in over six years.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Writers Reveal Why Captain America's Ending Didn't Break MCU Rules
- Apple iPhone 11: Launch Date, Prices, Specs and Everything Else We Know So Far
- 'Where's the Moustache?' Abhinandan Varthaman Trimming Gunslinger is Puzzling Indians
- Xiaomi Mi A3 Review: It Really is Time You Look Beyond The Specifications Sheet
- Starbucks Writes 'ISIS' on Cup After Customer Tells Barista His name is 'Aziz'