Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre Over 'Historic Slowdown' of Country's Economy

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the government over the state of the economy and said it should now admit that there is a "historic slowdown" and move towards resolving it.

She said the slowdown was for everyone to see and asked till when will the government run by "managing headlines".

"Telling a lie a hundred times does not turn it into truth. The BJP government should accept that there is a historic slowdown in the economy and they should move towards taking measures to resolve it," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The slowdown is before everyone. Till when will the government keep running with headline management," she said.

Her attack comes after the GDP growth fell to 5 per cent for the quarter ending June, the lowest reported in over six years.

