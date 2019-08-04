Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Modi Government's Skill India Initiative, Says Only 21% Trainees Placed

AICC General-Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that only 15.23 lakh people out of the 72 lakh who were trained under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) got placements.

PTI

Updated:August 4, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at the Narendra Modi government over its Skill India initiative, saying it has been a case of "much ado about nothing".

She cited a media report which claimed that out of nearly 72 lakh people trained under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), only 15.23 lakh (21 per cent) got placements.

"Much ado about nothing. Skill India that was launched with much fanfare by the government is in this state. In Uttar Pradesh, 10 lakh were given training, but only 2 lakh got jobs," she said in a tweet. Will the government speak on this, she asked.

whatsapp

