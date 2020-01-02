Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi over Section 144 in Varanasi on '359 of 365 Days'

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi cited a media report that quoted a Banaras Hindu University student as saying that in the 365 days of 2019, Section 144 was imposed in Varanasi town for 359 days.

PTI

Updated:January 2, 2020, 4:36 PM IST
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has the "gall" to tell people they have nothing to fear when Section 144 was imposed in his constituency of Varanasi on "359 out of 365 days".

The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section empowers an executive magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four persons in an area.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi cited a media report that quoted a Banaras Hindu University student as saying that in the 365 days of 2019, Section 144 was imposed in Varanasi town for 359 days.

"On 359 out of 365 days in the year 2019, Section 144 was imposed in Varanasi town the PM's own constituency and he has the gall to say that people have nothing to fear?" she said in her tweet.

