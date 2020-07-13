Priyanka Gandhi Slams UP Govt over Weekend Lockdowns, Says an 'Attempt to Hide Failures'

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over its decision to impose curbs every weekend. She said despite a massive increase in coronavirus cases in the state, the government is trying to hide its failure through such decisions.

“In the last few days in Uttar Pradesh, coronavirus cases have skyrocketed with 1,347 cases on July 10, 1,403 cases on July 11 and 1,388 cases on July 12. The logic behind the ‘baby pack’ of weekend lockdown is beyond anyone’s understanding," she said in a tweet. "Attempts are being made to hide the failures.”

According to the government, weekend curbs will be implemented in the state over the weekend. Markets, shops, malls and other business establishments will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 9 pm from Monday to Friday only. During this time economic activities will continue, industries and banks will also be open. The intention is to reduce social activity over the weekend.

Roadways buses will be restricted to the state during the weekend curbs. Markets, shops, haats and other business establishments will remain closed and will be sanitised on the weekends.

But international and domestic air services will continue and the roadways will arrange buses to carry passengers from the airports to the destination.