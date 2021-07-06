Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Government Over Unemployment, Dalits Atrocities in UP Ahead of 2022 Polls

With the 2022 state assembly elections inching closer, the Congress party has started gearing up for the polls on a war footing. Congress is making every effort to strengthen its organization at the village level and is busy training its cadre to make people aware of the failures of the government.

The Congress is training party officials associated with its state, district, city, block, and Nyaya Panchayat level. The Congress has also made a special strategy to expose the government by taking prominently the issues related to the common people like village-poor, farmer-youth, crime-corruption and inflation. These days Congress General Secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi is also seen continuously targeting the Yogi government on social media regarding these issues.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday targeted the Yogi government by posting a Facebook post on the issue of unemployment along with the alleged Dalit atrocities in UP. During this, Priyanka Gandhi wrote in her Facebook post that “There is news of UP Police attacking Dalit families in Palia village of Azamgarh, Raunapar. Their many houses were demolished, hundreds were booked. This is a reflection of the anti-Dalit mentality of the government employees. Action should be taken against the culprits immediately and compensation should be given to the victims.”

In another post of Priyanka on Facebook, she wrote on the issue of unemployment in UP, “UP government is making youth cry for employment. Every tear coming out of the eyes of the youth will become inundated and will shatter the pride of this government. On the other hand, when it comes to actually implement social justice, this government is not even ready to listen. The youth will take account of it. In the false advertisements of the BJP government, it is being said that lakhs of jobs will be distributed. Where were these jobs distributed? The youth are telling the reality of this false propaganda. Every day unemployed youth are protesting to seek employment from the UP government, but instead of listening to them, but the government is not ready to listen to them.”

Speaking to news18 on the accusations levelled by Priyanka Gandhi and Mayawati, BJP Spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “It is a well-known fact that in previous governments of SP and BSP there was selective action on criminals based on their castes and religion. But in the Yogi Adityanath regime, no criminal will be spared based on his caste, be it Vikas Dubey, Ateeq Ahmad or Mukhtar Ansari. Also, those who attack the police will be dealt with strictly."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here