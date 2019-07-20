Priyanka Gandhi Sonbhadra Visit LIVE: Completely Unconstitutional, Says Robert Vadra Over Cong Leader's 'Arrest'

Priyanka Gandhi Sonbhadra Visit LIVE Updates: Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has said that it's four-member Parliamentary delegation, led by Derek O'Brien, will today visit Sonbhadra, where 10 people were killed over land July 17. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on Friday detained and stopped from going to Sonbhadra, is set to brief the media on the issue shortly. All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev and Delhi Mahila Congress president Sharmishta Mukherjee are on their way to join the leader.
The grand old party workers were spotted reading newspapers at Chunar guesthouse in Mirzapur this morning. Gandhi's detention had triggered a standoff with the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh a day earlier. Refusing to furnish a personal bond, Gandhi stayed put at the guesthouse in Mirzapur district where she was taken after she squatted on the road with her supporters, insisting that she be allowed to proceed and meet the victims' families.
'Is It a Crime to Visit the Family of the Deceased?' | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government for detaining his wife, saying the dispensation should immediately release her and not let democracy turn into dictatorship. Vadra tweeted, “The way my wife and Congress leader, Priyanka, has been arrested, is completely unconstitutional. No documents were produced for the arrest," Vadra tweeted. He added that it is a complete abuse of law in every respect. "Is it a crime to visit the family of the deceased?" Vadra questioned.
'Priyanka's Sensitivity Inherited from Her Grandmother' | Drawing a similarity between Priyanka Gandhi and Indira Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza said, "Priyanka Gandhi’s swift reaction reflects her sensitivity which she has inherited from her grandmother Indira Gandhi". She added that Priyanka Gandhi's decision to visit Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh following the killing of ten tribals showed her sensitivity "inherited from grandmother". It also reminded of Indira Gandhi's visit to Belchi in Bihar following a massacre there to meet the victims' families, Shobha Oza said.
Congress Delhi Unit Stages Protest | Congress's Delhi unit stages a protestnear the BJP's head office on Friday over the "illegal" detention of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh to stop her from going to Sonbhadra. Scores of Congress activists led by the party's Delhi unit working president Haroon Yusuf burnt an effigy of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the street. The protesters carried placards reading "the Modi government is scared of Priyanka Gandhi" and raised anti-government slogans. Read more
BJP and Congress Equally Responsible for Atrocities on Tribals: Mayawati | Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati issued a statement, asking the state's BJP government to ensure justice for the Sonbhadra victims. But she blamed both the BJP and the Congress for atrocities on tribals in the past. She said, “It is well known that the Congress and the BJP government are the center for atrocities on tribal society in the country. Both the government are equally responsible. In the Congress regime, the tribals were ousted from the forests, which caused some people to become Naxalite.”
जैसाकि सर्वविदित है कि देश में आयेदिन आदिवासी समाज पर हो रहे अत्याचार के लिए केन्द्र में रही कांग्रेस व अब बीजेपी की सरकार बराबर की जिम्मेवार है। कांग्रेस के राज में आदिवासियों को जंगलों से बेदखल किया गया जिससे दुःखी होकर कुछ लोग नक्सली तक बन गये।
TMC Leaders Led By Derek O'Brien to Reach Sonbhadra | Four-member Parliamentary delegation of Trinamool Congress led by Derek O'Brien will visit Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh today.
'I Won't Leave Without Meeting the Victims' | Priyanka Gandhi was stopped at Narainpur on the Varanasi-Mirzapur road while she was heading towards Sonbhadra to meet the aggrieved families. Gandhi said, "A boy of my son's age was shot at and is lying in hospital. Tell me on what legal basis have I been stopped here." She added that she wanted to meet the affected families and will not leave without meeting the victims and their families. (Picture Courtesy: Twitter: All India Mahila Congress)
Priyanka Gandhi alleges UP government officials of asking her to leave without meeting victims' families.
UP govt officials are asking me to leave without meeting victims' families: Priyanka Gandhi
Trinamool Congress Leaders to Head for Sonbhadra Today | Trinamool Congress leaders in solidarity with the people killed in Sonbhadra, will land around 9:15 am and head for trauma centre and then go to spot via Mirzapur. The Trinamool leaders are in touch with Priyanka Gandhi.
Early morning visuals from Chunar Guest House in Mirzapur where Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party workers have been sitting on dharna. She was detained in Narayanpur by police yesterday while she was on her way to meet victims of Sonbhadra's firing case.
Arrest of Priyanka Disturbing: Rahul Gandhi | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “The illegal arrest of Priyanka in Sonbhadra, UP, is disturbing. This arbitrary application of power, to prevent her from meeting families of the 10 Adivasi farmers brutally gunned down for refusing to vacate their own land, reveals the BJP Govt’s increasing insecurity in UP.”
The illegal arrest of Priyanka in Sonbhadra, UP, is disturbing. This arbitrary application of power, to prevent her from meeting families of the 10 Adivasi farmers brutally gunned down for refusing to vacate their own land, reveals the BJP Govt’s increasing insecurity in UP. pic.twitter.com/D1rty8KJVq
Priyanka Gandhi to Address Media | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi likely to brief the media around 8-9 am. All India Mahila Congress Chief Sushmita Dev and Delhi Mahila Congress Chief Sharmishta Mukherjee to join Priyanka Gandhi.
"If the government wants to put me in prison for the crime of meeting the victims, then I am fully prepared for this," said Priyanka Gandhi.
अगर सरकार पीड़ितों से मिलने के अपराध के लिए मुझे जेल में डालना चाहें तो मैं इसके लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार हूँ।
Priyanka Gandhi claimed that she had been under arrest for the past nine hours. She claimed that the administration has told her that she will be sent to jail for 14 days if she doesn't furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000.
उत्तर प्रदेश प्रशासन द्वारा मुझे पिछले 9 घंटे से गिरफ़्तार करके चुनार किले में रखा हुआ है। प्रशासन कह रहा है कि मुझे 50,000 की जमानत देनी है अन्यथा मुझे 14 दिन के लिए जेल की सज़ा दी जाएगी, मगर वे मुझे सोनभद्र नहीं जाने देंगे ऐसा उन्हें ‘ऊपर से ऑर्डर है’।
Priyanka Gandhi Under Preventive Detention | Priyanka Gandhi claimed that she had been under arrest for the past nine hours. She claimed that the administration has told her that she will be sent to jail for 14 days if she doesn't furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000. Deputy Inspector General Piyush Kumar Srivastava said that the district magistrate and the superintendent of police were talking with her at the guesthouse in Chunar to persuade her against travelling ahead. Chunar sub divisional magistrate Satya Prakash said Gandhi was under preventive detention and had refused to furnish a personal bond.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained earlier on Friday and she was stopped from going to Sonbhadra where 10 people were gunned down this week, triggering a standoff with the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. Refusing to furnish a personal bond, Gandhi stayed put at a guesthouse in Mirzapur district where she was taken after she squatted on the road with her supporters, insisting that she be allowed to proceed and meet the victims' families.
In another tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said she has not broken any laws or committed any crimes, adding that she had already said earlier she would visit Sonabhadra whichever way the administration allowed.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Friday detained and stopped from going to Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh where 10 people were gunned a few days ago. “I have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh administration for the last nine hours and kept in Chunar fort. The administration says I have to furnish bail of Rs 50,000, else I will be sentenced to jail for 14 days, but they will not let me go to Sonbhadra as these are ‘orders from above’,” said Gandhi.
In a late-night tweet, she said she is ready to go to jail if she is not allowed to go ahead. The district magistrate and the superintendent of police were talking with her at the guesthouse in Chunar to persuade her against travelling ahead, Deputy Inspector General Piyush Kumar Srivastava said.
Chunar sub divisional magistrate Satya Prakash said Gandhi was under preventive detention and had refused to furnish a personal bond. On Twitter, the Congress general secretary said she had been under arrest for the past nine hours.
She claimed that the administration has told her that she will be sent to jail for 14 days if she doesn't furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000. She said she considered paying bail immoral in this situation. If the government wants to put me in jail for the crime of meeting victims, I am totally prepared for that, Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.
Uttar Pradesh Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu, who was with her at the guesthouse, told PTI, "We have clearly said, either let us meet the victims or send us to jail."
Hours earlier, the Congress leader who is in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh had met some of the injured at the BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi, 60 km from Sonbhadra. She was stopped at Narainpur on the Varanasi-Mirzapur road while she was heading towards Sonbhadra.
Action has been taken against 151 CrPC and Priyanka Gandhi and other members of the Congress have been stopped from proceeding to Sonbhadra, where prohibitory orders have been promulgated," Mirzapur District Magistrate Anurag Patel told PTI.
She will not be allowed to proceed for apprehension of breach of peace. If she decides to stay back here we will extend security to her," the DM said.
Rahul Gandhi, who has resigned as the Congress president, called the police action illegal arrest. As Congress leaders came out in Gandhi's support and party workers held protests against the UP government, Trinamool Congress announced in New Delhi that it too planned to send a delegation to Sonbhadra on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath blamed the previous Congress governments for the dispute that triggered Wednesday's violence, narrating how the piece of land over which the clash took place was bought and sold over the decades.
Promising justice, he announced in the state assembly that a sub-divisional magistrate and four policemen have been suspended. Twenty-nine people were arrested, he said.
Ten people were killed and 28 injured in the clash between supporters of a village headman, Yagya Dutt, and the Gond tribals in Sonbhadra district's Ghorawal area on Wednesday. Dutt's supporters allegedly opened fire on the tribals.
Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati issued a statement, asking the state's BJP government to ensure justice for the Sonbhadra victims. But she blamed both the BJP and the Congress for atrocities on tribals in the past.
At Narainpur, Gandhi, asked the police to produce the orders to stop her. "A boy of my son's age was shot at and is lying in hospital. Tell me on what legal basis have I been stopped here," she said.
I want to meet the victims... I only want to meet the affected families whose members were mercilessly shot dead," she said.
Surrounded by Congress supporters at the Chunar guesthouse, she said, "I was told that there are orders from higher-ups but the order stopping me was not shown. "I will not leave without meeting the victims and their families," she said.
"I have come here to tell the country what is happening in this state," she added. In an earlier tweet, she said, "It is the duty of the UP government to arrest the criminals. My duty is to stand with the oppressed.
BJP has failed to control crime but is stopping me from discharging my duty. No one can stop me from standing in support of the victims. Please stop crime. Terming the action against his sister "illegal arrest", Rahul Gandhi said, "This arbitrary application of power reveals the BJP government's increasing insecurity in UP."
Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh-West Jyotiraditya Scindia said the action was "open disrespect" of democracy. "Meeting families of victims and expressing condolences is the responsibility of public representatives. The government has attempted to crush democracy which is highly condemnable," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
"By arresting Priyanka Gandhi, keeping her in Chunar, will the UP government be able to cover up the killing of 10 people of a tribal family in Sonbhadra?" Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked in a tweet in Hindi.
Asked to comment, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma told reporters, "Whether it is the ruling party or the opposition, everyone's collective responsibility is to ensure that the situation does not aggravate further."
The opposition should help the government in building bonhomie among the people," he told reporters.