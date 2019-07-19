Priyanka Gandhi Sonbhadra Visit LIVE: Face-off in Mirzapur as Cong Leader Refuses to Turn Back Without Meeting Families of Those Shot Dead

Priyanka Gandhi Sonbhadra Visit LIVE: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been stopped by authorities in UP's Mirzapur while she was on her way to Sonbhadra, where Section 144 has been imposed, to meet the families of those killed in firing over a land dispute. The Congress leader sat on the road during a dharna with her supporters and was soon taken into preventive custody. Refusing to back down, Gandhi told reporters that she didn’t know where she was being taken but would cooperate. While UP police chief OP Singh says Gandhi had only been stopped and not detained, her brother and outgoing Congress chief Rahul Gandhi termed it “illegal arrest”.
Ten people were killed and 28 injured on Wednesday when they resisted an attempt by the village headman and his supporters to take possession of 90 bighas of disputed land in Sonbhadra district's Ghorawal area. A total of 29 people have been arrested so far and the village head Yagdutt, his brother and others were charged under the SC/ST Act on the plea of a local named Lallu Singh.
Jul 19, 2019 2:25 pm (IST)
Congress Leader Sachin Pilot criticised the detaining of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, "It is condemnable that AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who is going to meet the families of victims of the Sonbhadra massacre, was stopped by the police. Congress workers are not going to be intimidated by UP government's dictatorship. The Congress workers' struggle for justice will continue."
सोनभद्र हत्याकांड के पीड़ित परिवारों से मिलने जा रही कांग्रेस महासचिव श्रीमती @PriyankaGandhi जी की पुलिस द्वारा रोका जाना निंदनीय है। यूपी सरकार की तानाशाही से कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता डरने वाले नहीं हैं। न्याय के लिए कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं का संघर्ष जारी रहेगा।
"I was illegally stopped from going to Sonbhadra. It does not matter where they take me from here but i will go to Sonbhadra eventually. I came here to show the entire country what is happening in UP. The entire nation stands with 17 year old boy who was injured in attacks," she says.
Jul 19, 2019 2:11 pm (IST)
'Law and Order Deteriorating' | "10 people were killed in Sobnbhadra of which 3 were women. I visited the injured in hospital. There was a seventeen year old boy whose mother was lying next to him. This shows the deterioration of law and order in UP," Priyanka Gandhi says.
Jul 19, 2019 1:56 pm (IST)
WATCH VIDEO | Priyanka Gandhi addresses the media after being stopped by the UP Police while she was on the way to meet the families of the deceased.
Commenting on the current situation in UP, Rahul Gandhi said, "The illegal arrest of Priyanka in Sonbhadra, UP, is disturbing. This arbitrary application of power, to prevent her from meeting families of the 10 Adivasi farmers brutally gunned down for refusing to vacate their own land, reveals the BJP Govt’s increasing insecurity in UP."
The illegal arrest of Priyanka in Sonbhadra, UP, is disturbing. This arbitrary application of power, to prevent her from meeting families of the 10 Adivasi farmers brutally gunned down for refusing to vacate their own land, reveals the BJP Govt’s increasing insecurity in UP. pic.twitter.com/D1rty8KJVq
Announcing a probe committee in the matter Chief Minister Adityanath said, "Government has ordered suspension of 4 officials. A 3-person committee has been constituted to investigate the matter from 1955 till now, and give a report to government in 10 days."
Jul 19, 2019 1:21 pm (IST)
23 FIRs Against Azam Khan | Ajay Pal Sharma, SP Rampur said, "Till date 23 FIRs have been registered against SP MP Azam Khan in connection with land encroachment. As per the complaints filed by farmers police officials used to threaten them and grab the land illegally. A team has been formed to investigate the matter."
Ajay Pal Sharma,SP Rampur: Till date 23 FIRs have been registered against SP MP Azam Khan in connection with land encroachment. As per the complaints filed by farmers police officials used to threaten them &grab the land illegally.A team has been formed to investigate the matter. pic.twitter.com/IRWHu1aBU6
Meanwhile, UP CM Adityanath has said, "29 criminals arrested till now, a single barrel gun, 3 double barrel guns & a rifle seized. Whoever is found responsible for this incident, strictest action will be taken against them."
UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Sonbhadra land dispute incident in which 10 people were killed: 29 criminals arrested till now, a single barrel gun, 3 double barrel guns & a rifle seized. Whoever is found responsible for this incident, strictest action will be taken against them. pic.twitter.com/Uoz0MAS6u8
In Delhi and other states, she wrote, there was no such problem and only one security vehicle moves along with her and requested the UP chief minister to keep her security at a minimum during her visits to the state.
Jul 19, 2019 1:00 pm (IST)
"Since I am a 'sewak' of people, they should not face any trouble because of me," she said. Referring to her and her mother Sonia Gandhi's visit to Raebareli in June, she said 22 vehicles were in their convoy, causing inconvenience to people.
Jul 19, 2019 12:59 pm (IST)
Priyanka's Request for Minimum Security | Ironically, this incident comes a day after Priyanka Gandhi had written a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asking him to keep her security at a minimum during her visits to the state for the convenience of people. "I appreciate the security arrangements made by the police and administration during my visit to the state but it causes a lot of inconvenience to the people and this troubles me," she wrote.
Jul 19, 2019 12:51 pm (IST)
According to sources, Sonbhadra DG had issued orders previously itself against allowing anyone to enter the region without permission.
Jul 19, 2019 12:50 pm (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi was detained after the District Magistrate's order as she had not taken permission to visit Sonbhadra, sources told News18 UP.
Jul 19, 2019 12:46 pm (IST)
UP DGP Denies Priyanka Has Been Detained | Meanwhile, denying that Priyanka Gandhi has been detained, UP DGP O P Singh says, "Priyanka Gandhi has not been detained. She has been stopped by the local administration, she has been stopped and is not being allowed to go there."
Jul 19, 2019 12:39 pm (IST)
'Don't Know Where They Are Taking Me' | On being asked if she has been arrested, Priyanka Gandhi says, "Yes, we still won't be cowed down. We were only going peacefully to meet victim families(of Sonbhadra firing case). I don't know where are they taking me, we are ready to go anywhere. CM and administration are sleeping, is this how the country will become crime free?”
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Narayanpur on if she has been arrested: Yes, we still won't be cowed down. We were only going peacefully to meet victim families(of Sonbhadra firing case). I don't know where are they taking me, we are ready to go anywhere.' pic.twitter.com/q1bwkucl0g
Adityanath Blames Congress for Land Dispute | Earlier in the day, UP CM Yogi Adityanath blamed the Congress for laying the foundation of the land dispute in 1955 and then once again illegal transfer of land in 1989.
Jul 19, 2019 12:30 pm (IST)
'Won't Violate Sec 144' | Priyanka Gandhi assures that she will not violate Section 144 and claims that she only wants to meet families to show solidarity. She asks why she is not being allowed and says the CM should rather facilitate her visit instead of confronting her.
Jul 19, 2019 12:28 pm (IST)
Case Against 78 | Police has so far arrested 24 people in connection with the case for the mass murder and is conducting raids to nab all the accused. A case has been registered against 78 people in this connection, including 50 unidentified persons.
Jul 19, 2019 12:25 pm (IST)
Sonbhadra Firing | Ten persons were killed and over 24 injured in clashes over a land dispute in Sonbhadra district on Wednesday. According to reports, the incident took place when a dispute arose over a piece of land between the Gujjar and Gond communities.
Jul 19, 2019 12:23 pm (IST)
Priyanka Visits Victims at BHU Hospital | Earlier, the Congress leader visited the firing victims undergoing treatment at the BHU hospital.
Jul 19, 2019 12:19 pm (IST)
'Saw 11-year-old With Bullet Injuries' | Speaking to News18 while sitting on a dharna, Priyanka Gandhi said, “I am coming from BHU, I saw an 11-year-old kid with bullet injuries. 10 people were killed and now I want to meet the families of the victims but I am being stopped without any reason. I have asked administration to inform me under which law I was stopped, there is no imposition of section 144 in Sonbhadra either. I will be sitting here until the administration tells me why I was stopped in Mirzapur and no body can stop me from meeting the families of the victims.”
Jul 19, 2019 12:18 pm (IST)
Priyanka was stopped at Narayanpur Police post in Mirzapur on Friday as she was on her way to Sonbhadra to meet the victims and families of people who had died in the Sonbhadra firing incident.
Jul 19, 2019 12:15 pm (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi Detained | Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained on Friday after she sat on a dharna for being stopped from visiting families of those killed in firing over a land dispute.
(Image: Special Arrangement)
Commenting on Priyanka Gandhi’s detention, Congress leader Sushmita Deb told CNN-News18, “Priyanka Gandhi is clearly saying that she will not violate Section 144. She is clear that she wants to meet families to show solidarity. Why is she not being allowed? The CM should rather facilitate her visit rather than confront her.”
Promising justice to those killed in the Sonbhadra clash, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Friday said the sub divisional magistrate and four other officials were suspended and 29 people arrested. A committee under the additional chief secretary (Revenue) has also been constituted and will give its report within 10 days, the chief minister said.
"Despite dispute between the two factions in the past and apprehensions of breach of peace adequate action was not taken by officers. SDM, Circle officer and Inspector -- all posted in Ghorawal have been suspended on basis of the probe committee, constituted on July 17, report. Beat sub-inspector and constable have also been suspended," the CM said while making a statement in the state assembly.
About the incident, the CM said that 29 people, including main accused Yagya Dutt, have been arrested. Ten persons were killed and 28 injured in the incident, he added.
Yogi said the land dispute, which led to the clash was old and was there since 1955 and there were a number of cases pending in revenue courts and criminal cases filed by both factions.
"A three member committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) has been constituted to give its report within 10 days on the land dispute. It will take note of the dispute by going through revenue records and give its recommendations," the CM said.
Additional Director General (Varanasi Zone) has also been asked to probe cases registered between two sides in Sonebhadra before July 17, the CM said.
"Responsibility will be fixed and justice will be given to the victims. Those involved in the act will not be spared," the CM said.