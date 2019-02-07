English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Gandhi Steals Spotlight at Her First Official Strategy Meeting Ahead of Polls
At the meeting, Priyanka was seated next to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who also took charge on Wednesday as AICC general secretary in-charge UP West.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, shakes hands with supporters as she returns after taking charge as Congress party’s General Secretary at the party headquarters in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday discussed the party's strategy for the Lok Sabha polls with AICC general secretaries and in-charges of various states at a meeting here that was attended by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
The spotlight at the meeting was on Priyanka Gandhi, who took charge as AICC general secretary in-charge of the party's affairs in Uttar Pradesh East on Wednesday, as she arrived at the party headquarters and headed straight for the meeting.
Sources said the party's overall strategy for the Lok Sabha polls and booth-level organisation were discussed during the meet. At the meeting, Priyanka was seated next to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who also took charge on Wednesday as AICC general secretary in-charge UP West.
Priyanka Gandhi has been allotted an office adjacent to that of her brother's at the party headquarters. Rahul Gandhi has also called a meeting of state chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders on Saturday in the national capital, to review preparedness for the general election.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The spotlight at the meeting was on Priyanka Gandhi, who took charge as AICC general secretary in-charge of the party's affairs in Uttar Pradesh East on Wednesday, as she arrived at the party headquarters and headed straight for the meeting.
Sources said the party's overall strategy for the Lok Sabha polls and booth-level organisation were discussed during the meet. At the meeting, Priyanka was seated next to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who also took charge on Wednesday as AICC general secretary in-charge UP West.
Priyanka Gandhi has been allotted an office adjacent to that of her brother's at the party headquarters. Rahul Gandhi has also called a meeting of state chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders on Saturday in the national capital, to review preparedness for the general election.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neha Dhupia Posts Throwback Photo to Celebrate the Birthday of Karan Johar's Twins Yash and Roohi
- AR Rahman Getting Trolled for His Daughter's Burqa-Clad Photo is Nothing But Islamophobia
- Dipa Likely to Start Training For Produnova After Doha World Cup: Coach
- Here is How Vicky Kaushal Film Uri's Popular 'How's the Josh' Phrase Came to Life
- Game of Thrones Season 8: HBO Releases First Photos from Final Chapter & Winter is Truly Here!
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results