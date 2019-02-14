Priyanka Gandhi Makes 'Chaupal' Digital on WhatsApp to Reach Out to Grassroot Congress Workers

: After making her debut in Uttar Pradesh's political arena as Congress's general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has decided to take a leaf out of Rahul Gandhi’ book and hold ‘Chaupals’ across constituencies, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.The Congress chief, who had undertaken a mega road show in Lucknow with Priyanka and Jyotiraditya Scindia, stressed on the need to strengthen the party’s grass root level presence instead of paying attention to the “high –flyers” in the organisation.On Wednesday, a WhatsApp number was circulated among the party workers in the state with this intention, and the leaders were instructed to save it by the name of ‘chaupal’.The Congress plans to communicate party programmes, initiatives and other important information through this number. Apart from this, the workers will also be able to register feedback and share other issues through this portal.The data received through this number will be monitored and compiled by a team of party workers, who will be reporting directly to Priyanka and Jyotiraditya. Based on this, ‘Chaupals’ will be held at designated venues for all the party workers.The Congress workers have also been asked to add this WhatsApp number in different political groups, so that additional feedback may be generated for analysis. They have been further directed to motivate at least ten people use the ‘Chaupal’ facility through their phones.The initiative is also seen as an attempt to revive Congress cadre across the state, with a keen eye on not just the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, but also for 2022 UP Assembly Elections.Earlier in 2016, Rahul Gandhi had launched a series of interactive programme with the farmers with the name of ‘Khaat Sabha’ and had also built a momentum raising the farmer issues. However, the programme lost its significance after Congress forged an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in state assembly elections in 2017 which failed miserably.​*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.