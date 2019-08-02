Priyanka Gandhi Targets BJP in Unnao Case Again, Says SC's Ruling Stamp on 'Jungle Raj' in UP

Lucknow: After a series of tweets targeting the BJP for its lackadaisical attitude towards Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the party MLA who is the key accused in the Unnao rape case, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision that highlights the failure of ‘Jungle Raj’ in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka said, “The decision by Supreme Court is a stamp on the failure and ‘Jungle Raj’ prevalent in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has now accepted that they were giving protection to a criminal and now he has been expelled from the party. The BJP has at least now taken a step to improve its fault.”

Earlier, she had termed the incident as “shocking”, questioning why the BJP had not taken any action against Sengar. “Where has the CBI probe in this case reached. Why is the accused MLA still in the BJP? Why is there laxity in the security of the victim and the witnesses,” she asked.

In another tweet, Priyanka Gandhi asked why the MLA had not been expelled from the party. “What is the BJP waiting for?” she wrote, further adding, “Does it (the BJP) have no moral duty towards its citizens anymore, or was that never on its agenda anyway.”

She had even shared a picture of the accused MLA Sengar with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, asking again why no action had been taken against the MLA.

“So a woman is allegedly raped by a BJP MLA. Her father is beaten up and dies in custody. A key witness dies mysteriously last year. Now her aunt who was also a witness is killed and her lawyer is critically injured in an accident caused by a truck with blackened number plates,” she had tweeted later.

The AICC leader's Friday tweet is the latest in a series attacking the BJP and the UP government.

After much pressure and embarrassment the saffron party had expelled the Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

