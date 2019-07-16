Priyanka Gandhi Terms Blacklisting of NSUI Leader at Allahabad University BJP’S Dictatorship

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for blacklisting National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Vice President of Allahabad University. Gandhi described the move as "dictatorship".

Akhilesh Yadav was suspended from the university and blacklisted by the state administration on July 13 for protesting against the dissolution of the students' union in the University.

"NSUI Vice President Akhilesh Yadav was suspended and blacklisted by the administration for raising his voice against the dissolution of the Allahabad University Students' Union. The BJP came to power by winning the elections, then why is it scared of students elections and their voices? Isn't it dictatorship?" Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय छात्रसंघ को भंग करने के खिलाफ आवाज उठाने पर @nsui से छात्रसंघ उपाध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव को प्रशासन ने निलंबित करके ब्लैक लिस्टेड कर दिया है।भाजपा सरकार तो खुद चुनकर आयी है। मगर छात्रों के चुनाव और उनकी आवाज से इतना डरती क्यों है? यह तानाशाही नहीं तो क्या है? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 16, 2019

Last week, the Allahabad university administration had scrapped the 96-year-old students' union tradition and replaced it with a student council system, which will not be decided on the basis of direct elections.