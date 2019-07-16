Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Priyanka Gandhi Terms Blacklisting of NSUI Leader at Allahabad University BJP’S Dictatorship

Akhilesh Yadav was suspended from the university and blacklisted for protesting against dissolution of students union by the state government.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2019, 5:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Gandhi Terms Blacklisting of NSUI Leader at Allahabad University BJP’S Dictatorship
File photo of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Loading...

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for blacklisting National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Vice President of Allahabad University. Gandhi described the move as "dictatorship".

Akhilesh Yadav was suspended from the university and blacklisted by the state administration on July 13 for protesting against the dissolution of the students' union in the University.

"NSUI Vice President Akhilesh Yadav was suspended and blacklisted by the administration for raising his voice against the dissolution of the Allahabad University Students' Union. The BJP came to power by winning the elections, then why is it scared of students elections and their voices? Isn't it dictatorship?" Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Last week, the Allahabad university administration had scrapped the 96-year-old students' union tradition and replaced it with a student council system, which will not be decided on the basis of direct elections.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram