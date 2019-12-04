Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Priyanka Gandhi to be on 2-day Visit to Lucknow from Friday, Will Participate in Organisational Meetings

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will also take stock of the preparations for the party's December 14 'Bharat Bachao Rally' in New Delhi.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 7:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Priyanka Gandhi to be on 2-day Visit to Lucknow from Friday, Will Participate in Organisational Meetings
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. (Image: PTI)

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be on a two-day visit to Lucknow from December 6 and participate in different meetings of the organisation, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.

She will also take stock of the preparations for the party's December 14 "Bharat Bachao Rally" in New Delhi, state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu said.

"Priyanka Gandhi will arrive here on Friday for a two-day visit during which she will take part in different meetings," he said.

Lallu said the campaign to make the 'Bharat Bachao Rally' a grand success is in full swing and party's state office bearers are holding programmes to galvanise the support of the people.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com