Priyanka to Begin 5-Day UP Tour from Today, Back-to-back Meetings In Store to Chalk Out Cong Roadmap

Congress general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be on a five-day in UP from Monday, in the party’s efforts regain lost grounds ahead of 2022 assembly polls. From election meetings to taking feedback from regional leaders, Gandhi will be busy preparing a roadmap for the Congress party.

The Congress leader wants to eliminate the factionalism and dissent going on within the party so that all leaders are seen united during elections.

Besides, she will also hold meetings in every zone during the Congress’ ‘Pratigya Yatra’. There are speculations that Congress might field around 100 women candidates in the upcoming elections.

During her tour, she will chair strategic meetings and discussions with the advisory committee. The 49-year-old will meet Congress workers to resolve deadlocks within the party and urge them to make the Yatra successful in the state to take on the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government.

On October 9, she is expected to address a public meeting in Varanasi and another on the next day in Meerut. These rallies were earlier scheduled to be held in September but due to ‘Pitru Paksha’, dates were changed.

Now, the campaigning will begin around Navratra.

