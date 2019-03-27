Priyanka Gandhi to Go on Roadshow in Ayodhya With Campaigns in Amethi and Raebareli on the Way

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi will kick-start the second leg of her campaigning on Wednesday with a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, during which she will be visiting the temple town of Ayodhya, where the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site is located.The party has planned a 50-km road show in Faizabad-Ayodhya on Friday and the Congress leader is expected to address two meetings there. Priyanka will also be campaigning for her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi in the Congress bastions of Amethi and Raebareli, respectively.Priyanka will reach Lucknow by air on Wednesday morning and head straight to the AH Inter College in Musafirkhana -- with pit stops at Inahuna and Jagdishpur – where she will be holding a meeting with Congress workers.On her second day, Priyanka will be holding a slew of open house meetings with party workers at Bhuyemau Guest House. On the third and final day of her visit, she will go to Ayodhya, where she is expected embark on a road-show in favour of Nirmal Khatri, the former UPCC Chief and Congress candidate from Faizabad.According to sources, Priyanka will also a pay visit to the Hanumangarhi and the Birla Mandir in the temple town, after which she will lead the roadshow from Tedhi Bazaar, through the Ranapoli-Avadhpuri colony, Beniganj, Sahabganj police station, Sahabganj Ram Janki temple -- all the way to Redganj -- where she will address a Nukkad Sabha organized by transwoman Gulshan Bindu, who recently joined the Congress.She will stop at over 30 other points during the road show, including Topwali Kothi, Chowk, Subhash Nagar, Fatehganj, Maqbara, to interact with people, according to the schedule worked out so far.After the roadshow, Priyanka is expected to drive down to Rahul Gandhi’s constituency Amethi and meet various groups and worker unions there.Ever since Priyanka made her political debut, she has been campaigning profusely in the state of UP. From March 18 to 20, she undertook a 140-km-long boat ride from Prayagraj to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, interacting with people along the way and visiting prominent places of worship. Before that on her maiden visit to state capital after taking charge, Priyanka had also gone on a road show in Lucknow with Rahul Gandhi.