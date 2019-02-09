English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Gandhi to Hold Marathon Meetings, Work 13 Hours a Day During Her 4-day Lucknow Visit
Priyanka Gandhi’s meetings will start from 9:30am and till continue till 11:30pm with only half an hour — from 1pm to 1:30pm — reserved for lunch.
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi
Lucknow: Priyanka Gandhi, the newly-appointed AICC general secretary of Uttar Pradesh East, will be working 13 hours a day on her maiden four-day visit to the state capital after being officially given the party post.
Priyanka’s meetings will start from 9:30am and till continue till 11:30pm with only half an hour — from 1pm to 1:30pm — reserved for lunch. She will be meeting the party workers in groups, constituency-wise from 38 constituencies. She is expected to leave for Delhi on February 15 after marathon meetings with party workers for three consecutive days.
On February 12, Priyanka’s day will start at 10:30am. She will be meeting party workers from Mohanlalganj between 11am to 12pm and the time slot of 12pm to 1pm is reserved for party workers from Unnao. After lunch (1pm to 1:30pm), she will hold back-to-back meetings till 11.30pm with party workers from Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kaushambhi, Phoolpur, Allahabad, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Dhaurara, Fatehpur and Lucknow.
The next day, her day will again begin at 9:30am. After wrapping up meetings with leaders from Barabanki, Kaiserganj and Bahraich by 1pm and finishing lunch in the next half an hour, Priyanka will again meet party workers from Bansgaon, Deoria, Dumariya Ganj, Kushi Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Faizabad, Shrawasti, Gonda and Basti till 11:30pm.
The first half of Februray 14 is reserved for her meetings with party workers from Sitapur, Salempur and Ghosi. Post lunch, she will again resume her meetings with workers from Azamgarh, Lalganj, Machchali Shehar, Jaunour, Roberts Ganj, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, Ambedkar Nagar, Ballia and Misrikh.
