Priyanka Gandhi to Kick-start UP Tour This Week, May Take Water Route to Varanasi from Prayagraj

After kicking off her election campaign from Gujarat on Tuesday, newly appointed AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, is likely to sail a 100 km stretch of Ganga on a steamer on Thursday from Prayagraj to Varanasi.According to sources, Priyanka will start her Uttar Pradesh tour from Prayagraj, the birthplace of her great grandfather and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, from where she will sail to Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.While in Prayagraj, Priyanka will reportedly also visit the historic Anand Bhawan, the erstwhile residence of Jawharlal Nehru, which has been turned into a museum.By taking the Ganges route from Allahabad to Varanasi, Priyanka Gandhi will manage to cover most of the seats in UP East via Mirzapur. Taking a leaf out of Rahul Gandhi’s book, Priyanka will also be visiting temples like the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and the Maa Vindhyachal Devi Temple in Mirzapur.After wrapping up in the region, Priyanka Gandhi will be camping in Lucknow for few days to take stock of the preparations of the polls and finalise the names of the candidates for the remaining seats. At the moment, the Congress has announced 11 candidates from Uttar Pradesh and some more names are expected to be announced shortly.Earlier, AICC general secretary and in-charge of UP West, Jyotiraditya Scindhia had announced that Congress might spare some seats for the SP-BSP alliance to reciprocate the respect shown by the alliance by leaving two seats of Amethi and Raebareli.However, BSP Chief Mayawati in a statement issued on Tuesday, had made it clear that there would be no alliance of any kind with Congress in any of the states. Also, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav had said that it was probably too late to take on Congress along with the alliance.