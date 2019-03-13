Priyanka Gandhi to Meet Bhim Army Chief Day After Arrest as He Vows to Challenge PM Modi From Varanasi

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia are going to Meerut to meet Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, a day after he was arrested by UP police for alleged violation of the model code of conduct.The Dalit leader was taken into custody in Deoband when the Bhim Army was planning to take out a procession to Muzaffarnagar on motorcycles and other vehicles. Azad fell ill soon after he was detained and was admitted to the Anand Hospital in Meerut.The Bhim chief had flagged off the “Hunkar rally” in Meerut on Sunday, which was supposed to culminate at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on March 15.According to sources, Priyanka’s meeting with Azad is an attempt to woo Dalits in Uttar Pradesh and pit him against Mayawati’s BSP, which did not include the Congress in the mahagathbandhan in the state.The Bhim Army chief has announced that to make sure that PM Narendra Modi loses from Varanasi, he will himself contest against him if the SP-BSP alliance fails to field a strong candidate.Speaking to News18 while undergoing treatment at the hospital in Meerut, Azad said, “Our padyatra was stopped by the police at the behest of UP government. We had proper permission but administration cancelled it and didn’t inform us. We are going to organise a big rally at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on March 15.”“Mulayam Singh Yadav is giving confusing statements in the parliament, also SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav should clear his stand on the issue of reservation in promotion. The Samajwadi Party has got Varanasi seat in its quota and if it fails to field a strong candidate, then we will ensure a strong candidate against PM Modi. If required I will myself contest against him,” said Azad.Last week, Azad said that his outfit would field its own strong candidates against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Smriti Irani from Varanasi and Amethi constituencies if the SP and BSP alliance failed to do so.