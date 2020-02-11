Priyanka Gandhi to Meet Those Injured in Azamgarh Anti-CAA Protest Tomorrow

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Wednesday visit those injured during the anti-CAA protest in Azamgarh.

The protesters, including women, in Bilariyaganj area of Azamgarh were injured after police personnel allegedly beat them up. The visit of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Azamgarh has been confirmed by Congress State Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu.

The AICC general secretary is also expected to address around 10 farmer rallies in the state to highlight the issues of the farmers. However, exact dates and venues are yet to be confirmed but as per sources one farmer rally is expected to be held in Basti district on February 23.

Meanwhile, a notice has also been served to Uttar Pradesh government by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). This comes days after Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had approached NHRC with complaints of police brutality on the anti-CAA protesters in the state. The NHRC has given a time period of six weeks for replying to the notice to Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh.

As per information, during the anti-CAA protests at Bilariyaganj in Azamgarh, police had to resort to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd during which some women protesters allegedly sustained injuries. Some of the protesters alleged that it was the police that started stone pelting along with lathi charge while hurling abuses at the protesters. However, police officials had denied any allegations.

Speaking to the media on the issue, SHO Bilariyaganj, Manoj Kumar Singh had said, “Some tear gas shells were used to disperse the crowd as they started pelting stones on the police force. There was no lathi-charge on the protesters. Those who have been injured are due to stone pelting from the protester’s side.”

Meanwhile, a FIR was lodged at Bilariyaganj police station against the 35 identified and hundreds of unidentified protesters under section 124-A, 147, 153-A, 504, 307, 120-B and CLA Act. Also, a reward of 25000 rupees has been announced on three people who are accused of rioting.

On the contrary, the protesters had claimed that it was the police that started stone-pelting and then resorted to lathi charge on the boys and men who were present on the spot. As per information, one woman had suffered head injuries but was stated to be out of danger by the doctors.

