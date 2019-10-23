Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Amethi Tomorrow to Attend Swearing-in of New District Congress Chief
This would be Priyanka's second visit to the constituency after the defeat of her brother, Rahul Gandhi, in the Lok Sabha election
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi at an election campaign rally in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj. (PTI)
Amethi (UP): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Amethi on Thursday to attend a party programme, a spokesperson said.
Priyanka, the Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, will arrive at the Amethi office in the afternoon and take part in the swearing-in function of newly appointed district unit president Pradeep Singhal, party spokesperson Anil Singh said.
Besides addressing the party workers, she is also likely to meet them individually, Singh said.
This would be Priyanka's second visit to the constituency after the defeat of her brother, Rahul Gandhi, in the Lok Sabha election.
She was here on September 27 to meet the family members of Ram Autar who had allegedly died in police custody.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Trailer to be Attached with Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4
- In Pics: Malaika Arora Rings in Her 46th Birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor
- Mozilla Firefox 70 Turns The Tables And Now You Can Track What is Tracking You
- Apple Watch Saves Another Life; This Time a Man Who Fell Off a Cliff And Broke His Back
- BCCI President Has Not Spoken to Me on MS Dhoni: Virat Kohli