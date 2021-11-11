Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Kasganj Today to Meet Kin of Youth Who Died in Police Custody

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will head to Kasganj on Thursday to visit the family members of the 21-year-old man who died in police custody. Gandhi was scheduled to visit Lucknow on Thursday but will now go straight to Kasganj from Delhi.

The politics has now intensified over the death of the youth who was found hanging under mysterious circumstances in police custody. The Samajwadi Party will also send its delegation to meet the victim’s family on Friday.

The relatives of the deceased have alleged that this is not a suicide but a murder by the police. After this, many Congress leaders came to meet the victim’s family on Wednesday. At first the police stopped them, but later four people were allowed in. However, the victim’s family refused to meet anyone.

Earlier on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party had announced a financial help of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the victim and had also announced that a delegation will reach Ahrauli village of Kasganj on Friday to meet the family of the deceased. The delegation will also submit its fact finding report in the state office of the SP after the visit.

The incident was reported from Ahrauli village in Kasganj, where police had taken the youth named Altaf into custody from his house at 8 pm on November 8, for interrogation in relation to a missing girl. The relatives of the deceased youth allege that the police killed him.

As per information, almost 22 hours later, on November 9 at around 6pm, family of Altaf received information that their son had died in the police lockup.

During the investigation, five police personnel, including Kotwali in-charge Virendra Indolia, Senior Sub Inspector Chandresh Gautam, Nadrai Gate Outpost Incharge Vikas Kumar, cop Ghanendra Singh, constable Saurabh Solanki have been suspended.

Rohan Pramod Botre, SSP Kasganj speaking on the matter, had said the youth was brought for questioning on the charge of kidnapping a girl. He said the youth asked to go to the bathroom after which he allegedly died by suicide. He added that the matter was being investigated.

