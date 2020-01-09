Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Varanasi on January 10 to Meet Kin of Those Killed in CAA Protests

In Varanasi, Priyanka is scheduled to meet the people who were jailed during the protests and have been released on bail and the kin of those killed during clashes.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:January 9, 2020, 1:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Varanasi on January 10 to Meet Kin of Those Killed in CAA Protests
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will be headed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi on January 10. This comes after she met the families of those killed in violence during the citizenship law protests in Uttar Pradesh.

In Varanasi, Priyanka is scheduled to meet the people who were jailed during the protests and have been released on bail and the kin of those killed during clashes. She is expected to meet the newly elected office bearers of the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU) students' union. The NSUI candidates defeated the ABVP on all four seats during the student body election on Wednesday.

“The Congress leader will be meeting 59 people who were sent to jail during the protests. She is also expected to meet parents of 17-month old baby who were sent to jail and will also meet the kin of the 8-year-old boy killed during clashes," a party member said, adding that she will also be visiting Banaras Hindu University.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram