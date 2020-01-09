Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Varanasi on January 10 to Meet Kin of Those Killed in CAA Protests

Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will be headed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi on January 10. This comes after she met the families of those killed in violence during the citizenship law protests in Uttar Pradesh.

In Varanasi, Priyanka is scheduled to meet the people who were jailed during the protests and have been released on bail and the kin of those killed during clashes. She is expected to meet the newly elected office bearers of the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU) students' union. The NSUI candidates defeated the ABVP on all four seats during the student body election on Wednesday.

“The Congress leader will be meeting 59 people who were sent to jail during the protests. She is also expected to meet parents of 17-month old baby who were sent to jail and will also meet the kin of the 8-year-old boy killed during clashes," a party member said, adding that she will also be visiting Banaras Hindu University.

