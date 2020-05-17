POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Priyanka Gandhi Urges UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Allow Cong Ferry Migrants Back Home in Buses Arranged by it

Image: ANI

Image: ANI

She made the appeal in a video message posted on Twitter, a day after 24 migrant workers were killed and 36 injured when a trailer rammed into a stationary truck, both carrying passengers, on a highway near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 5:33 PM IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow the party ferry migrant labourers back home in buses arranged by it and kept ready at the state border.

She made the appeal in a video message posted on Twitter, a day after 24 migrant workers were killed and 36 injured when a trailer rammed into a stationary truck, both carrying passengers, on a highway near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh.

"Respected chief minister, I am requesting you, this is not the time for politics. Our buses are standing at the border. Thousands of labourers and migrants are walking towards their homes without food or water and after fighting all troubles. Let us help them. Give permission to our buses," she said.

In another tweet, she said, "Our buses are standing at the border. Thousands of nation-builders workers and migrants are walking in the sun. Give permission Yogi Adityanath ji. Let us help our brothers and sisters."

She also put out a video of the buses standing at Uttar Pradesh border ready for plying.

The Congress has been for quite some time seeking permission to ply their buses to transport migrant labourers to their homes.

