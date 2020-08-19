Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Alleges Urea Shortage for Farmers in UP, Demands Govt Intervention

Demanding government’s attention, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised concerns over the alleged shortage and rampant black marketing of urea fertilizers across Uttar Pradesh.

“Farmers are upset due to shortage of urea in many places of UP. There are long queues as urea has been exhausted in most cooperative societies. The farmer is troubled by black marketing. The UP government should immediately intervene and solve the problem of urea shortage,” Congress leader tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Priyanka also tweeted a video in which farmers were heard narrating the difficulties they are facing due to shortage of urea fertilizer in the state. Farmers added that they are going to face losses due to the acute shortage and they have been spending their days standing in the queue at the co-operatives.

Earlier in June, UP Assembly Speaker, Hriday Narayan Dikshit had also written a letter to the Co-Operative Minister highlighting the issue of shortage of DAP Fertilizer and urea in the co-operative committees in Unnao district.