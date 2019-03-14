Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Kick Off Cong's Poll Campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Friday

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would formally kick off the party's poll campaign from Allahabad on Friday and is likely to take the river route to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi.Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar said office bearers of the state unit of the party discussed the details of her programme, which will be declared Friday after seeking certain official clearance."Congress national general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra is arriving here tomorrow," Babbar told reporters here.A senior leader said she will begin her campaign from Allahabad, the birthplace of the first prime minister and her great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, from where she may take the river route to Varanasi."She may take the river route to reach out to the poor people, especially those residing on the river banks, and who have been continuously facing hardships for the past 30 years," Babbar said.In Allahabad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also likely to visit the historic Anand Bhawan, the erstwhile ancestral home of the Nehru family, now dedicated as a museum housing the personal belongings of Jawaharlal Nehru and his fatherMotilal Nehru.The buzz in Congress circles is that she may take the river route to Varanasi via Mirzapur. She may offer prayers at Maa Vindhayavasini temple in Mirzapur and Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.