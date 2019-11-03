Priyanka Gandhi Was Also Spied on With Israeli Software, WhatsApp Informed About Hack: Congress

New Delhi: The phone of senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was also hacked through WhatsApp with the use of the Israeli spyware Pegasus, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged on Sunday.

At a press conference, Surjewala said that Gandhi had received a message from the Facebook-owned messaging platform informing her that her phone had also been targeted with the snooping software at the same time that other users in India were notified. The party, however, did not say exactly when Gandhi received the message.

"I want to tell that Priyanka Gandhi also received a similar message from WhatsApp around the same time," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, responding to a question about Praful Patel and Mamata Banerjee receiving messages from the Facebook-owned messaging platform.

On Thursday, reports had revealed that several members of the civil society in India have been the target of surveillance through a spyware, Pegasus, which was developed by an Israeli cyber intelligence firm, NSO Group. Pegasus was used to target around 1,400 users globally during a two-week period in May.

So far, 17 individuals, mostly lawyers, human rights activists, and journalists, have confirmed that they were targeted by spyware through WhatsApp.

The Congress spokesperson blamed the ruling BJP of targeting opposition leaders with the snooping software, and said that the party suspects that many senior politicians and judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts have also been spied on.

Claiming the BJP government has been "exposed", the Congress asked a series of questions and demanded that ministers and officials involved be punished.

Some of the people targeted have said they suspect that Indian government agencies may have been involved in the surveillance, as they were informed by Citizen Lab, a Canada-based cyber security group that is assisting WhatsApp in investigating the spyware attack.

While WhatsApp did not say on whose behest the phones of journalists and activists were targeted, the NSO Group has maintained that the Pegasus software is only sold to government agencies around the world.

The home ministry had in an RTI reply said that it had “no information” on whether the government had purchased the spyware from the Israeli firm. The government has sought an explanation from WhatsApp on the alleged surveillance of phones by November 4, but the messaging platform said that it had informed the Indian authorities about the privacy breach in May itself.

