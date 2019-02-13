English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Gandhi, Days After Taking Charge, Finds Congress an Ally in Uttar Pradesh For LS Polls
The Mahan Dal claims support from the OBC voters of western UP, especially Shakyas, Mauryas and Kushwahas.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Mahan Dal chief Keshav Dev Maurya. (Image; ANI)
New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's plunge into politics has not only enthused the rank and file of the Congress, but has also helped the grand old party find an alliance partner in Uttar Pradesh within days of her being named the Congress general secretary in charge of eastern UP.
Priyanka on Wednesday announced that the Congress will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with all its might and roped in Mahan Dal to partner it in the polls.
Jyotiraditya Scindia, another general secretary of the Congress looking after western UP, and Keshav Dev Maurya of the Mahan Dal announced the alliance at the state Congress office here.
"I welcome Keshav Maurya ji. We will fight the elections jointly. Rahul ji has given us the task of creating a political atmosphere in which everyone is taken along and all sections of the society are represented," Priyanka Gandhi said.
"We will contest with full might," she asserted.
The Mahan Dal had joined the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance in 2014.
In western Uttar Pradesh, the Mahan Dal contested from three Lok Sabha constituencies - Badaun, Nagina and Etah, though all lost.
The Mahan Dal claims support from the OBC voters of western UP, especially Shakyas, Mauryas and Kushwahas.
