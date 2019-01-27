Priyanka Gandhi Will Inject Life Into Congress But Rahul Should be PM, Says Upendra Kushwaha

Congress’s new ally, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, believes that while Priyanka Gandhi's entry into active politics has enthused the party, it is Rahul Gandhi who is fit to be the prime minister.The former Union minister, who quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last month, on Saturday said Rahul has seen a lot of ups and downs, developed a sound understanding of the country and is fit to be the PM."It’s up to the Congress to decide its leader but our party is supporting Rahul Gandhi for the post of prime minister. This is not the decision of the grand alliance, but our party wants him to be the Prime Ministerial candidate,” said the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief, who quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last month.“Rahul has matured in the recent times and has an understanding of the country. In his family he has seen a lot of ups and downs. He is understanding the world now. He is young and so he should be prime minister," he added.Kushwaha said Priyanka’s inclusion in the Congress will bring fresh life to the party. "It was a long awaited move. I believe that her active role in Congress would help garnering youth support. She will bring in fresh life and blood to the age,” he was quoted as saying by Times of India.The former Union minister, who held the education portfolio in the NDA government, joined Congress' Mahagathbandhan in December after holding talks with the top Congress leadership.Explaining his rationale for joining the mahagathbandhan, Kushwaha had said the Modi government failed to fulfill the promises made to the people of Bihar, besides the "insult" he suffered within the NDA. He lauded the Congress chief and Lalu Yadav for the "wholeheartedness" shown by them towards him."We had said that we have many options and UPA was one of them. The wholeheartedness shown by Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav is one of the reasons I joined but the biggest reason I'm here is the people of Bihar," Kushwaha had said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.