Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Priyanka Gandhi Writes to Adityanath over UP Govt's Decision to Not Raise MSP of Sugarcane

Farmers staged a massive protest on Wednesday in Lucknow against the decision of the BJP government to not raise the MSP of sugarcane. They also demanded immediate release of their dues worth crores.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:December 11, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Priyanka Gandhi Writes to Adityanath over UP Govt's Decision to Not Raise MSP of Sugarcane
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Lucknow: The issue of sugarcane farmers is back in the news after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the government’s decision to not raise the crop’s minimum support price.

In her letter, Gandhi said, “Your government has declared the minimum support price of sugarcane in the state recently. It is surprising that there has been no increase in the minimum support price in comparison to the last crushing season of sugarcane. The cost of labour has increased along with the price of electricity, but the MSP for the crop has not gone up (simultaneously). Also, crores of dues of sugarcane farmers is yet to be disbursed. A similar situation is being faced by the state’s paddy farmers and they too are not getting the correct price for their crops. The farmers of the state are in distress. Keeping their problems in mind, I request your government to provide the correct price for the crops.”

Farmers staged a massive protest in Lucknow on Wednesday morning against the decision of the BJP government to not raise the MSP of sugarcane. They also demanded immediate release of their dues. The Bharatiya Kisan Union has extended its support to the agitation.

The MSP of sugarcane for the 2019-20 crushing season has been fixed at Rs 315 per quintal. It was increased by Rs 10 for the last time during the crushing season of 2017-18 after Adityanath took charge as the chief minister of the state. Farmers have been demanding that the MSP of sugarcane be increased to Rs 400 per quintal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram