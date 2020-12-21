Priyanka Gandhi Writes to CM Yogi Over Deaths of Cows at Animal Shelter in UP’s Lalitpur

Lucknow: The All India Congress Committee General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has written to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the death of cows at an animal shelter in Lalitpur district of the state.

In the letter, the Congress leader has alleged that all efforts by the government to build the cowshed have failed owing to corruption. According to the Congress leader, cows are being ill-treated in the garb of well-being and has asked Adityanath to implement Chhattisgarh’s Godhan Nyaya Yojana in UP as well.

“I was disturbed after seeing the carcasses of cows in Lalitpur. The pictures showed that the cows died due to lack of fodder and water. Pictures of cows dying from different parts of the state show that the government’s efforts towards construction of cowsheds have been a failure. Cows are dying due to corruption of officers and cowshed operators. Stray cattle are causing huge economic losses to all farmers. The cow is the mother of crores of Indians. The government of Chhattisgarh has implemented the Godhan Nyaya Yojana for cows. The UP government can also take inspiration from the scheme,” she wrote.

“At the time of coming to power, you talked about protecting cows and building cowsheds. But the reality is that despite your announcements in this context, the government's efforts have completely failed. The plight of the cows is being done in the name of the well-being of cows. Gaushalas were opened, but the truth is that there is scarcity of fodder and water. Corrupt officers and gaushala operators are fully involved in corruption. Every day in the state, many cows are dying without fodder and water. Where cowsheds are in this situation, there is also a serious problem of stray animals. The farmers are completely aghast. They are waking up overnight and protecting their crops. To protect the crops, they have to spend thousands and millions to get the fields barricaded,” she added.

On Saturday, a video showing a pile of more than a dozen dead bovines went viral on social media. The Congress leaders claimed the video is from Jumanjhir Gaushala in Saujana town and started a sit-in demonstration under the leadership of former Union Minister Pradeep Jain Aditya. After this District Collector Annavi Dinesh Kumar reached the spot and inspected the gaushala. During this time, many flaws were found in the inspection. After this, the DM suspended the Gram Panchayat Officer Saurabh Yadav, Lekhpal Ghanshyam Das Sen and Veterinary Officer Ranjit Kushwaha and gave instructions to take action against village head Ajayveer Vikram.