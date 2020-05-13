POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Priyanka Gandhi Writes to UP CM Adityanath, Seeks Waiver of Farmers' Power Bills

File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

In her letter, she called for relief to weavers and workers in various small and cottage industries in the state including carpet, textiles and 'chikan' work.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 3:22 PM IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday wrote to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking zero interest on home loans availed by the poor and middle class and also waiver of power bills of farmers for four months.

In a letter to the UP chief minister, she also sought a slew of relief measures including waivers on bank loans and power bills of small and medium industries in the state, which are considered the backbone of the economy.

Vadra also condoled the demise of Adityanath's father. This was the first time she was writing to him after his father's death.

Adityanath's father passed away on April 20.

