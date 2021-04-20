Priyanka Gandhi Writes to UP CM Asking to Waive off Permission by CMO for Admitting Covid Patients

The Congress general secretary and in charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath asking him to waive off permission by CMO for admitting Covid patients to the hospitals.

Talking about the health system in the state, the Congress leader in her letter said that Covid-19 patients are facing a dire situation where they have to wait for hours before being hospitalized.

“Patients are facing problems in acquiring oxygen cylinders. No one is getting oxygen at the oxygen plants and oxygen filling centers without the permission of the DM. An unfortunate incident took place outside the oxygen factory in Lucknow’s Talkatora Industrial Area when the people standing in the line for the cylinders were attacked by the government officials.” wrote the Congress leader.

Attacking the UP government, she further added “The government itself has said that the Covid infected ‘normal patient’ should stay in the home quarantine. The government today does not have the ability to keep all the Covid patients in the hospital. In such a case, patients who are home quarantined, if their health deteriorates and they need oxygen, then from where will they get oxygen? There is already a terrible crisis of oxygenated beds in hospitals. This step of administration is very fatal for the people who are staying in home quarantine.”

In her letter, she also urged the CM to work above politics and release a centralized database of hospitals and available beds, so that people can get the Covid patients directly admitted to the hospitals.

“The families of patients suffering from Covid are very upset. Such red-tapism is adding to their misery. Make the arrangement of admission of Covid patients in the hospital easy by considering every life essential as a mantra. This is the time to help the people in distress. In this catastrophe, we all need to work above politics. The Congress party is united with the people of the state and is ready to help the government in every way.”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here