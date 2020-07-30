Priyanka Gandhi Writes to UP CM, Demands Release of Kafeel Khan

All India Congress Committee (AICC) national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the release of suspended Dr Kafeel Khan of BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

In her letter, Gandhi wrote that Khan has spent more than 450 days in jail and that Adityanath should show sensitivity and help him in getting justice. Gandhi has also written a poem by Guru Gorakhnath and said it should inspire the Chief Minister.

“I want to bring the case of Dr Kafeel Khan to your notice through this letter. He has spent more than 450 days in jail so far. Dr Kafeel has served people selflessly in difficult situations. I hope that you will do your utmost to get Dr Kafeel to do justice while showing your compassion," she wrote. "I hope that these lines by Guru Gorakhnath will inspire you to accept this request of mine. 'Man Me Rahina, Bhed na Kahina, Boliba Amrit Vaani, Agila Agni Hoiba, He Avdhu Tau Aapan Hoiba Paani' (Don’t do discrimination with anyone, always speak sweet. If the other person has burnt like fire then Yogi you should calm him down by becoming like water)."

Khan was arrested by the UP police from Mumbai in January on charges of making inflammatory speeches in Aligarh regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act. After this he was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) and is currently lodged in Mathura jail. During an anti-CAA demonstration at AMU last December, a case was registered against Khan at the Civil Lines Police Station in Aligarh for allegedly making inflammatory speeches.

The suspended paediatrician from BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur was arrested in August 2017 after the death of more than 60 children due to alleged lack of oxygen. Khan was acquitted of all major charges in the investigation after nearly two years. He was later released from jail after getting bail from the High Court.