Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Priyanka Gandhi's Action Shows Her Indira-like Sensitivity, Says Madhya Pradesh Congress

Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Sonbhadra also reminded of Indira Gandhi's visit to Belchi in Bihar following a massacre there to meet the victims' families, Oza said.

PTI

Updated:July 19, 2019, 7:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Gandhi's Action Shows Her Indira-like Sensitivity, Says Madhya Pradesh Congress
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi
Loading...

Bhopal: Priyanka Gandhi's decision to visit Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh following the killing of ten tribals showed her sensitivity "inherited from grandmother", Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza said Friday.

Gandhi was detained by police Friday when she was on her way to Sonbhadra district where ten tribals were massacred, allegedly by land mafia.

Oza, MP Congress media cell chairperson, said Gandhi's "swift reaction reflects her sensitivity which she has inherited from her grandmother Indira Gandhi". It also reminded of Indira Gandhi's visit to Belchi in Bihar following a massacre there to meet the victims' families, Oza said.

The way Priyanka Gandhi was stopped and "arrested" showed that the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh were afraid of her popularity, Oza added. The "arrest" was unconstitutional, she alleged.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram