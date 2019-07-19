Priyanka Gandhi's Action Shows Her Indira-like Sensitivity, Says Madhya Pradesh Congress

Bhopal: Priyanka Gandhi's decision to visit Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh following the killing of ten tribals showed her sensitivity "inherited from grandmother", Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza said Friday.

Gandhi was detained by police Friday when she was on her way to Sonbhadra district where ten tribals were massacred, allegedly by land mafia.

Oza, MP Congress media cell chairperson, said Gandhi's "swift reaction reflects her sensitivity which she has inherited from her grandmother Indira Gandhi". It also reminded of Indira Gandhi's visit to Belchi in Bihar following a massacre there to meet the victims' families, Oza said.

The way Priyanka Gandhi was stopped and "arrested" showed that the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh were afraid of her popularity, Oza added. The "arrest" was unconstitutional, she alleged.