Priyanka Gandhi's Entry Into Politics Was 'Planned' for Years, Reveals Rahul in Odisha

Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics was not the outcome of a 10-day plan but was a well-thought out decision taken a few years ago, claimed the Congress president on Friday.While addressing a townhall in Bhubaneswar, Rahul Gandhi said, "This decision was taken a few years back and not 10 days ago. I had spoken to my sister. Priyanka earlier wanted to focus on her children."Speaking about the Gandhi family, the Congress president said, "My sister and I have been through a lot. Everyone thinks that we are from a illustrious family so it was easy for us, but it was not. Our father and grandmother were assassinated, there are political losses that we have suffered. It brought us closer."Priyanka Gandhi was recently appointed as Congress's general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, while Jyotiraditya Scindia was given charge of UP West. Soon after the announcement, Rahul had said that he has given his sister the target of ensuring that the party forms the next government in the state.The Congress president also indicated that his sister's assignment would stretch beyond 2019. East UP is considered to be the stronghold of the BJP's biggest mascots — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose constituency is Varanasi and CM Yogi Adityanath, whose political and spiritual headquarters is Gorakhpur.Two day ago, Gandhi had said that Priyanka will now pave way for a Congress CM in UP. "Aaj maine Priyanka ko general seceratary bana diya hai UP ka, matlab ab yahan pe Congress apna CM baithane ka kaam karegi, Dilli mein Congress party ke gathbandhan ki sarkar or UP mein poore dum se Congress party ladegi," he said.Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics is seen as a response to SP-BSP alliance in the state. Political observers say Priyanka's entry has the potential to make or mar fortunes of any political party aiming to capture power at the Centre.