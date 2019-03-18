​Priyanka Gandhi's Ganga Sojourn Faces Last-minute Hiccup, Lean Water Flow Delays Boat Ride

: As eastern UP's party in-charge Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Lucknow on Sunday, her plan for 'Ganga Sojourn' is in the doldrums due to lean flow of the water on some stretches of the river.According to a report in The Times of India, Gandhi's scheduled boat ride from Allahabad to Varanasi will begin from Monday after "detailing issues" delayed the official announcement. The realisation that there is a lean flow of water on some stretches of the Ganga is likely to cause last-minute hiccups.While UP Congress office released a minute-to-minute programme of Priyanka's scheduled tour nearly three days in advance, the newspaper report quoted party sources as saying that the tour had to be modified to accommodate road trips after Gandhi's security detail and some Congress leaders recced the route on Saturday. A lack of embankments in some parts of the river also had to be factored in.The party's eastern UP in-charge is expected to arrive in the state capital at 10:30 am, following which she will attend series of meetings at the Congress state headquarters. Thereafter, she will proceed to Allahabad to launch her campaign which will move through Mirzapur and Bhadodhi to end at Assi ghat in Varanasi.​The report further stated that Gandhi is understood to have cracked the whip, insisting that the campaign take off on the agreed date.