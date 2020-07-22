Priyanka Gandhi's New Nest in South Delhi? Sources Say Home Finalised But Security Clearance Pending

The deadline to vacate the Lodhi Estate residence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is fast approaching and sources say her new home is almost finalised.

There was a list of five options that were short-listed and given to security officials as Vadra and her family are protectees. However, Vadra was served an eviction notice and as per government rules, was no longer eligible for a Lutyens’ bungalow.

Sources say Vadra has finalised her home in south Delhi though it is yet to be vetted by security officials and the shifting too will take a while. She is expected to shift to her Gurugram apartment till her new home is ready.

In the meantime, Vadra’s home in Lucknow is also ready. She will shift to Sheila Kaul’s bungalow on Gokhale Road which is close to the Congress office. Not a permanent fixture but closer to polls, she will spend more time in Lucknow in an effort to enthuse her cadre and also erase the tag of being a travelling neta.

There was recently a war of words between urban development minister Hardeep Puri and Vadra when the former said a senior Congress leader had approached him seeking extension for Priyanka to stay put in her Delhi bungalow. Vadra has denied this, saying she will vacate as per schedule.