Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Priyanka Gandhi's 'Overdue Hug' With Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina is Picture of the Day

The Bangladesh PM on Sunday met interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Anand Sharma and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi.

News18.com

Updated:October 6, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Gandhi's 'Overdue Hug' With Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina is Picture of the Day
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina as former PM Manmohan Singh looks on. (Twitter/@priyankagandhi)

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is in India on a four-day visit, and shared a photo of a warm, “overdue” hug between the two.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said she had been waiting to meet Hasina again for a long time and called her a “great inspiration”.

The Bangladesh PM on Sunday met interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Anand Sharma and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi.

Hasina is the longest-serving Prime Minister of Bangladesh and returned to power for a second term in 2009 when the Congress-led UPA government was at the helm.

On Saturday, she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks and the leaders jointly inaugurated three projects to strengthen ties in diverse areas including defence and security, trade and connectivity. The two countries signed 7 pacts in core areas such as transport, connectivity, capacity building and culture.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Hasina. "EAM @DrSJaishankar had a warm conversation with Bangladesh PM #SheikhHasina. Reaffirmed India's highest priority to her relations with Bangladesh," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"The relations (between India and Bangladesh) have never been so close. Naturally, the focus of discussion will be bilateral relationship. When I say bilateral relationship, we are talking about the next steps the two countries should take now to get the relationship in a different trajectory," Kumar further said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram