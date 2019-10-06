Priyanka Gandhi's 'Overdue Hug' With Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina is Picture of the Day

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is in India on a four-day visit, and shared a photo of a warm, “overdue” hug between the two.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said she had been waiting to meet Hasina again for a long time and called her a “great inspiration”.

An overdue hug from Sheikh Hasina Ji whom I have been waiting to meet again for a long time. Her strength in overcoming deep personal loss and hardship and fighting for what she believed in with bravery and perseverance is, and always will be a great inspiration for me. pic.twitter.com/ZjRBKl6YZU — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 6, 2019

The Bangladesh PM on Sunday met interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Anand Sharma and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi.

Hasina is the longest-serving Prime Minister of Bangladesh and returned to power for a second term in 2009 when the Congress-led UPA government was at the helm.

On Saturday, she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks and the leaders jointly inaugurated three projects to strengthen ties in diverse areas including defence and security, trade and connectivity. The two countries signed 7 pacts in core areas such as transport, connectivity, capacity building and culture.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Hasina. "EAM @DrSJaishankar had a warm conversation with Bangladesh PM #SheikhHasina. Reaffirmed India's highest priority to her relations with Bangladesh," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"The relations (between India and Bangladesh) have never been so close. Naturally, the focus of discussion will be bilateral relationship. When I say bilateral relationship, we are talking about the next steps the two countries should take now to get the relationship in a different trajectory," Kumar further said.

