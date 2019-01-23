Priyanka Gandhi Political Entry LIVE: Have Entrusted Her With a Mission, BJP Taken Aback, Says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi



Congress leaders say Priyanka Gandhi's plunge into active party politics will galvanise the ranks to make them prepared for the massive dual challenge posed by the BJP and the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh.



Bringing the 47-year-old on board the campaign shows that the Congress is serious in its promise of making the election in UP a triangular contest after the snub from Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.



Soon after the SP-BSP alliance was announced, Rahul Gandhi had said that he has a surprise in store, but few had predicted it be Priyanka's political plunge.



It also shows that Congress has come to the realistation that a state as massive as Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha and is the key to power at the Centre, cannot have just one poll in charge.



But Priyanka's task will not be easy as she has been given charge of a region that has not been a Congress bastion of late. It would also pit her in a direct contest with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who, as the BJP's star campaigner, has led the Hindutva wrapped development agenda campaign of the party.



There has also been speculation that Priyanka may contest the coming Lok Sabha election from either Amethi, which is her elder brother Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha seat, or Rae Bareli, the constituency of Priyanka’s mother and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.



Even when she had stayed away from any party position, she nursed the two constituencies in eastern UP with Sonia and Rahul.



