Priyanka Gandhi’s Simple Questions Leave UP Congress Workers Stumped

A day after making her debut in Uttar Pradesh's political arena as Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra got down to business and met leaders from different constituencies for over 16 hours.Sending a strong message to rivals, Gandhi held a marathon strategy session that continued till 5:30 am on Wednesday. She met workers from over 10 constituencies, spending more than an hour with each of them.While Priyanka shared her mantra for unity with all the Congress workers, another common thread running through all her meetings was a set of questions she posed — that went largely unanswered.The charade of meetings kick started on Tuesday with workers from Unnao constituency around noon, where Priyanka enquired about the number of votes received from their local booth. The party workers, however, failed to answer her question.Priyanka then popped another question, this time, enquiring about when the last time the party workers held a meeting at their respective booths. This, once again, remained unanswered.The party representatives were further stumped when Priyanka asked them to spell out the number of votes the Congress bagged in their respective constituencies in the last Lok Sabha polls.After a brief silence, Priyanka wanted to know about the local issues of various constituencies and asked the workers to elucidate on their strategies to strengthen the Congress' chances of winning the upcoming elections.Apart from meek responses from here and there, not many were able to make any reply to the newly anointed Congress leader's queries.According to sources, Priyanka also kept a diary with her the entire time, in which she noted down important points and feedback from Congress workers.Immediately after reaching the party office on Tuesday, Priyanka started her meeting with senior leaders and office bearers of Lucknow, Unnao, Mohanlalganj, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Ambedkar Nagar, Sitapur, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Bahraich, Phulpur and Ayodhya Lok Sabha constituencies to galvanise the party's preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.Earlier on Monday, after a mega road show in Lucknow, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said the Congress will not be on a back foot in any of the states and will fight the elections with full might.Rahul also said that he had deputed Priyanka and Madhya Pradesh MP Jyotiraditya Scindhia to strengthen the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh."The Congress cannot be weak in Uttar Pradesh and the task to strengthen it has been given to Priyanka and Jyotiraditya now. Although the elections are almost here, I have asked to ensure that the party performs well in the general elections. And, after the 2022 UP assembly election, there should be a Congress government in the state," said the Congress chief.